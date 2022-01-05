Well yes, friends, despite the fact that in the Xbox Game Pass catalog we can find Forza Horizon 5, among other driving games, we must remember that Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox and PC It is not currently in the catalog. But don’t worry, since this great driving game, with a more realistic approach and less arcade than Forza Horizon, we can find it on sale for Xbox and PC.

Enjoy its climatic changes in the race, its incredible technical section with a native 4K resolution and 60 images per second, more than 700 real vehicles available, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis ever seen in a video game.

Forza Motorsport to launch in September 2022

Take advantage of this offer and get Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox and PC for only 11.89 euros.