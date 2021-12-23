On Christmas Eve as well as at Christmas, the consumption of alcoholic beverages is frequent, the excess of which can considerably affect the celebration and also our health. Therefore, we leave Nine tips so that alcohol doesn’t ruin your Christmas.

Save the alcohol for the toast





A good way to be moderate with the consumption of alcohol is to reserve it just for the toast, trying to accompany dinner with water or other non-alcoholic drinks inside.

Avoid drinking on an empty stomach





To prevent alcohol from having an unwanted effect on our body in the early hours of the night, we recommend do not drink on an empty stomach.

Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach involves a rapid metabolism and arrival in the bloodstream of ethanol as well as the brain, being able to suffer the consequences of its ingestion in a very short time and in greater proportions.

Choose drinks with less alcohol





Although even in small amounts alcohol does not have a positive effect on our body, if we want to avoid unwanted consequences as well as excessive hangovers at Christmas, we recommend on Christmas Eve choosing drinks with less alcohol.

Wine and beer are some of the alternatives with a lower alcohol content that we can choose to accompany the food intake during Christmas Eve.

Combine your intake with water





If you want to drink alcohol throughout the Christmas Eve dinner, we recommend combine your intake with water to reduce the amount of alcohol that enters the body.

So, we can alternate a glass of alcoholic drink and another of water throughout the entire dinner, or we can also reduce the alcohol intake with water or sparkling water and thus reduce both the speed and the amount we ingest.

Choose glasses or long and thin glasses for consumption





In order to unconsciously moderate the amount to consume believing that we are ingesting habitual servings of drink, we recommend choose glasses or long, thin glasses.

These containers have a smaller capacity and therefore, even if we drink the number of glasses or glasses that we are used to, we will actually be drinking less alcohol.

Avoid mixing drinks





Mix alcoholic beverages predisposes to greater adverse effects and negative consequences of ethanol consumption.

Therefore, we advise not mix but rather choose an alternative To accompany dinner and at most one more option to toast, if we have also decided to drink throughout dinner, and not just for the toast.

Reduce the maximum intake of bubbly drinks





The bubbles present in alcoholic beverages such as champagne can aggravate hangovers the day after its consumption, this is because the carbon dioxide present in these bubbles favors the absorption of alcohol and accelerates its passage into the bloodstream.

Therefore, we recommend avoid alcoholic beverages with bubbles Or, reduce your intake to the maximum throughout this Christmas Eve.

Avoid dark and distilled drinks





Dark drinks tend to have a higher proportion of congeners that is to say, derived from the distillation of ethanol that are responsible for the hangovers that we can experience the day after its consumption.

A) Yes, roasted rum, whiskey, red wine and others They are one of the beverages with the greatest amount of congeners and therefore. they can cause more negative effects on our body. Therefore, we recommend avoid dark and distilled drinks whenever possible.

Always record the amount consumed





A very useful resource to avoid overdoing it and preventing hangovers as well as the negative consequences of alcohol in the body, is not lose track of the amount consumed.

That is, we recommend mentally record how much we have drunk and the portions, in order to favor moderation when drinking.

Yes OK the best resource so that alcohol does not ruin Christmas this year is not to drink, These nine tips can be of great help to prevent negative effects of its consumption during Christmas Eve dinner.

In Jared Man | Nine reasons to avoid alcohol in your diet this new year

Image | iStock, Jumpstory and Unsplash