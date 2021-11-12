Equipped with a powerful 3.5L High Performance EcoBoost engine with 450 HP and 510 Lb-ft of troop, Raptor will accompany you on all your adventures with the most modern elements on the market, such as the 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift.

No terrain will be impossible with Raptor and its Terrain Management System with seven drive modes: Normal, Sport, Tow / Haul, Slippery, Deep Snow / Sand, Rock, and the exclusive Low Mode.

The exterior of Raptor couldn’t be less imposing. In addition to its signature black grille, this pickup features LED fog lights, uniquely designed wheels, and a bed cover.

Ford Lobo Raptor 2021 is a unique off-road vehicle that has useful and sophisticated technological tools such as: BLIS Blind Spot Monitoring System with Cross Traffic Alert, which helps detect points that are imperceptible to the driver as well as backing out of parking spaces . It also has a Lane Forecast System, Post Collision Braking and Emergency Brake among many other things.

Available in six colors, with dual-zone automatic air conditioning, heated leather seats and electronically adjustable memory pedals, the 2021 Ford Lobo Raptor is just what you need to push your emotions to the limit.