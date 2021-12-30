Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus owns 220,000 DOGE, which would total just over $ 37,000,000.

In 2015, after leaving the project, Markus sold all the DOGEs he had after presenting financial problems.

Currently Markus is not a lead developer of the token, nor does he have the right to speak for the project.

If we talk about Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin, one of the best-known memecoins, we would expect him to be a billionaire as is the case with Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, or Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum (ETH).

Especially since we are talking about the creator of a cryptocurrency that currently ranks 12th by market capitalization and has also been endorsed on multiple occasions by personalities such as Elon Musk and the shark, Mark Cuban. In addition to the fact that DOGE has presented an increase of 201, 120% in 8 years.

However in a thread on his official Twitter account, Billy Markus commented that his total DOGE hodls go up to 220,000 units, for a total of just over $ 37,000,000.

Yet another reminder: I don’t speak for dogecoin. I am not on the project. I am a community member. I hold about 220k doge. I will defend those who I feel are actively making the space better. I will discourage those who I feel aren’t. I will talk about whatever I want. – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) December 27, 2021

No ties to DOGE

This number of cryptocurrencies certainly does not make it a Whale of the Dogecoin ecosystem, but, it is worth remembering that Markus sold all your DOGE assets 6 years back since he had financial problems and saw a change in the community that did not seem to him.

“I currently have no Dogecoins, except as recently reported to me, I gave away and / or sold all the cryptocurrencies I had in 2015, after being fired and scared off by my meager savings at the time, for enough in total to buy a Used Honda Civic “Billy expressed months ago.

After his departure from the project in 2015, today, according to the same creator of the decentralized crypto, he is not a main developer of the token, nor does he have the right to speak for the project.

“I am just a member of the community and I will advocate for those who actively make the crypto ecosystem a better place. And I will criticize those who in my opinion are not doing it “Markus declared.

Many have used Billy as a role model regarding his role in the world of cryptocurrencies and the concept of “decentralized” and as a character to be compared to Craig Whirght who has proclaimed himself the creator of Bitcoin (BTC).

In addition, many in the community take the past of the creator of Dogecoin to try never to sell their cryptocurrencies no matter what happens, Well, you never know when you can become millionaires.

What would you have done in Billy’s case, would you sell all your cryptos?

It might interest you: