Shonen is a definition of demographic, that is, the manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump (such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super or One Piece), are aimed at children and boys. For this reason, the female protagonists were absent or simply non-existent, however in recent years there has been a slight shift in the right direction (or so we thought).

In My Hero Academia there have been strong and imposing heroines since the beginning of the series, such as Mt. Lady, Midnight, Uraraka, etc. In fact, Star & Stripe, America’s strongest heroine, accomplished the impossible and went hand-to-hand against Tomura Shigaraki, the All For One holder and leader of the League of Villains. However, like all the other protagonists, their author (or editor or team of Weekly Shonen Jump) has ended up erasing them from the franchise.

Even though its devastating power was, in the words of the manga itself, «Superior to All Might«, It was not enough to survive another chapter more. In this year alone, she and Lady Nagant, the villain who put My Hero Academia’s Hero society and Izuku Midoriya’s power in danger, They proved to overcome the power of great antagonists and to be disappeared from history before the manga could delve into its characters..

In other less serious cases, there is Mirko, Japan’s fifth strongest heroine in My Hero Academia. She was “knocked out” after taking on a large number of Nomu in the War Arc.. It was less bad for him than Midnight, who had an inexplicable death off the scene … (without further explanation)

Contrary to this, we have Gran Torino, Endeavor or Eraserhead, who have amazing recoveries and continue to be an important part of the My Hero Academia story.. These characters are the target of the most terrible attacks, vexations, but they always manage to get ahead. The problem to be pointed out in this shonen troop is the need to erase women within a series, if it is aimed at a mostly male audience like My Hero Academia.

This complaint also reaches the UA students

But this shonen troop not only affects “the strongest heroines of My Hero Academia”, to a lesser extent it results in the disappearance of the supporting roles of UA students. A clear example of this is the group called “The Big Three”, made up of Nejire Hado, Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki.

While the last two have had a great arc of development; Mirio was a crucial part in the fight against the yakuza and is in a process of recovery after the strong fight, Tamaki has shown his crucial role in the war against the League of Villains, to the point that Fat Guy, his teacher, has recognized as a worthy hero to overcome … On the other hand, Nejire Hado went to the background in history and her only “important arc” was during the Sports Festival to be the queen of the festival, which was her only great conflict.:

The contrast between the development between the two male heroes of The Big Three and Nejire Hado is remarkable, as it is with the rest of the female heroines in the series. This does not mean that there are not great efforts within the shonen to promote heroines with whom more people can be reflected, but either by an agenda dictated by the editorial or the complaints of the public, it seems that the female protagonists in manga like My Hero Academia will have the bad luck to disappear sooner or later.

Now, if you are interested in being aware of the current arc of My Hero Academia, we recommend you read the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

The final arc of My Hero Academia

Thanks to the efforts of Star & Stripe, the long-awaited My Hero Academia fight has gotten an interesting twist. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Thanks to Star & Stripe, will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For One. Although this powerful heroine is no longer alive, the importance of her character will be felt in the final fight. Perhaps, it would have been better if the machismo in shonen had not erased another protagonist.