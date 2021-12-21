We are about to conclude a year that has not been very different from the previous one. The Covid-19 pandemic remains active and has even become more relevant due to the appearance of Variante Ómicron. Although one of the differences is that there are already more tools and knowledge to face the situation. A complete return to normality has not yet been achieved, but it is hoped to obtain it as soon as possible. But now the important thing is to know the main wishes of doctors for 2022.

It is clear that the last few years have been the most difficult for all health professionals. Suddenly they saw a transformation in their life and life inside the hospitals became even more complicated. The number of patients increased exponentially and stabilization has not been achieved to date.

In the same way, it cannot be ignored that those in charge of caring for patients have a complicated job in front of them. On the one hand, they must offer quality care but they also need to take care of themselves. The risk of intrahospital contagion is very high and several outbreaks have already occurred.

Given all of the above, the Medscape Doctors’ Desires portal developed a survey to find out the wishes of the doctors for the coming year. With the participation of 634 Mexican doctors, concerns about their work were identified.

What do doctors expect for 2022?

In this case, the one that dominated the responses with 60 percent was demanding greater government action to strengthen the health system. What the doctors agree on is that not enough is invested in the health field and that has led to old and obsolete units.

It cannot be forgotten that at the beginning of the pandemic there were constant complaints about the lack of investment in hospitals. In addition, it was reported that some did not even offer Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to those in charge of caring for infected patients.

In the same way, and also with 60 percent, there is the desire to obtain more effective treatments against Covid-19. To date, there are already vaccines that help prevent serious disease, but medications are still needed to help those who are already infected.

Similarly, 49 percent said they expect improvements in vaccine access and efficacy. Especially since until now the booster dose has been denied to health professionals despite being a risk group.

On the other hand, another of the doctors’ wishes for 2022 is a greater recognition of medical work. To date, many feel that they have not received the recognition they deserve. In addition, it is not only about offering words of encouragement but other types of bonuses that motivate them to continue with their work.

In this regard, since the beginning of the pandemic the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has offered bonuses to its workers such as the Covid bonus. In addition, the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration was also given to those who have shown an exemplary attitude and have saved more infected patients.

Finally, other responses mentioned as part of the wishes of doctors for next year are the modernization of medicine and a stabilization of the pandemic. There is still much to be done but with everyone’s cooperation it is hoped to make both possible.