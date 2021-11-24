The immunization campaign against the pandemic that is attacking the world is progressing favorably in our country. Up to now 131 million 191 thousand 713 doses have been applied and that translates into 75 million 955 thousand 466 people who already have the complete scheme. But now there is a question about whether Mexico will follow in the footsteps of other nations to provide a third injection to adults. In particular, the question is whether doctors will be able to receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Modification in vaccination schedules

In this case, in the middle of the year Pfizer became the first pharmacist to request to change its original vaccination schedule. It all arose from the evidence that antibodies drop drastically after half a year after receiving the second dose.

Added to this is the danger caused by the expansion of the Delta Variant. So far it represents 90 percent of all cases in the world. It is also considered the most dangerous today because it contains a higher viral load than other mutations.

For all the aforementioned, he now recommends applying a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to vulnerable groups such as those made up of doctors. Even a few days ago the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a decree so that everyone over 18 years of age without exception can access a third injection but only if it is from a biological messenger RNA.

While the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, declared that this proposal is already being analyzed in our country. He pointed out that the scientific community will be in charge of making the final decision. Although he made it clear that, at the moment, doctors are not candidates to receive the booster dose against Covid-19.

Who are the only ones who would receive an additional dose in Mexico?

According to his words, if the proposal is authorized only older adults would be considered. While the rest of the population will have to wait until another indication is published.

With this, a situation similar to that experienced at the beginning of this 2021 is repeated when the medical personnel of public hospitals were ignored to receive the biological first. Although their risk was the same as their colleagues in public institutions, they were not a priority to obtain the necessary protection. The decision was highly criticized and led to demonstrations outside the hospitals.

While on the other hand, the president also pointed out that no matter what happens in Mexico, the vaccine against this new disease will not be mandatory. When questioned about the people who refuse to receive the biological from any pharmaceutical company and the reality that Europe lives, he indicated that in our country everything is resolved through dialogue. He also trusted in the will of the people so that all the stragglers come voluntarily to be protected and avoid serious pictures of the disease.