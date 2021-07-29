The episode starring Doctor Strange is the most fascinating and shocking of the series What if…? that Marvel Studios has prepared for Disney Plus.

The Serie What if…? will show events from Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe but as if they had developed differently. For example, Peggy carter will be the one to receive the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers or what was T’Challa who was kidnapped by Yondu instead of Peter quill. In addition, everything will lead to a zombie apocalypse. So fun and surprises are guaranteed, especially in the episode dedicated to Doctor Strange.

In an interview, the actor Jeffrey Wright who will lend his voice to Uatu The Watcher revealed very interesting details of the series.

“I was really captivated by the Doctor Strange episode, which you will see when you get there. For some reason, it really attracted my emotions. And in addition, it also becomes a story of interest to Uatu El Vigilante. So in that way, we see things from a similar perspective. So yeah, watch Doctor Strange when he arrives. Because it made me more attentive and sit even more in my seat. “

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa’s involvement is also very important.

“Well, I haven’t seen it all yet. I’m excited for you to watch that episode with Chadwick. And personally, I was blown away by the Doctor Strange episode, which struck me as very central to me. Well, Uatu El Vigilante also has a very peculiar interest in that story. He and I have a common perspective on certain things. It has all the magic and it has all the colors and the emotion, but there is a moral thread and lessons to learn within which I found really fascinating and relevant ”.

“Are you going to make Uatu the Watcher a liar from the start? He is doing his best! I understand. He’s looking at humans and he’s looking at these non-human characters, he’s watching everything they do and he’s making the decision: I’d rather just lay back and get away from all that mess. I understand it, but at the same time, there are forces that push us inwards. Then we’ll see. We’ll see”.

The series of What if…? will premiere in Disney Plus coming soon.