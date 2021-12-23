We can already see the trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the next film that will be released in theaters at Marvel Studios.

Attention SPOILERS. Many people may be familiar with the contents of the trailer for Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessas it is the post-credits scene of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home which includes the Supreme Sorcerer from Marvel studios as one of the featured characters.

The images begin with what appears to be the decomposition of the multiverse, which is why the Doctor Strange visit to Scarlet Witch, since he wants to ask you for information about everything that is happening. But perhaps what stands out the most is the appearance of a monster that could be Shuma gorath or Throats. Also, the final surprise is that the protagonist is face to face with him Doctor Strange Supreme from the animated series What if…?

Here we leave you the trailer of the new movie of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe:

What will the movie be about?

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will continue the events of the series WandaVision from Disney plus and the movie Spider-man: No Way Home. The Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) must face a crisis of the multiverse and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will try to use the young woman America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) for their own purposes. Since it has the ability to move from one universe to another. But everything will become very chaotic and there will also be very impressive cameos of characters that we have seen in Marvel studios or different variants.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait for more details of the plot to be revealed, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where the Supreme Sorcerer in the Disney Plus streaming platform.