Just a few years ago we had to go to our favorite computer store or a shopping center to purchase the corresponding security package. However, at this time we can opt for one option or another in a much faster and easier way. This is due to the facilities that the online world offers us and that allows us compare and download our antivirus directly selected. We achieve all this through the corresponding browser installed on the computer by connecting to the official websites of the developers.

At this point we must take into consideration that there are many security alternatives to choose from. In addition, this decision is not like that of any other program, since here we are talking about security-focused software, so it is not recommended that we make a mistake. Thus, once we have discarded the use of Windows Defender, it is time to select and download the antivirus that will protect us on the PC.

We tell you all this because there are several factors that we must take into consideration to make the most correct choice depending on each case. Precisely below we will talk about some of the most important that you should consider. All this will help you protect the data stored on your computer in a much more efficient and secure way.