Qualified as one of Ferrari’s most beautiful sports cars in recent years, the German specialists in special preparations at DMC have dared with one of the latest sports cars from the Italian brand, the Ferrari Roma. The coach has presented a first approach with a special carbon fiber kit and an extraordinary result.

The Germans of DMC Tuning dare with one of the sportiest models of recent years, one of the most beautiful creations of the Italian brand that has passed through the Ratinger workshops but with a result that will make more than one fall in love if you prefer a discreet sportiness and without fanfare , preserving practically intact the modern and avant-garde style of the Ferrari roma.

Despite the fact that the transformation is rather discreet, the tuning specialists have preferred to bet on a proper name, that of DMC Fire, but not because of the bright red color of the body that it offers evokes a more suggestive warm-up throughout the whole, but more than what it hides under the hood. Because on the outside it’s just a bundle of carbon fiber parts -finished in matt or gloss, to suit the client- those that are in charge of enhancing certain sections of the bodywork.

The DMC Ferrari Roma 2022 is discreet on all four sides, including the rear

Performance is the real big news for DMC Ferrari Roma

For example, a new front splitter installed in the front apron providing increased downforce, some pieces that visually extend to the side sills as well. At the rear, among the attractive drivers, a thin spoiler has been arranged on the edge of the boot lid. The package is completed with a rear diffuser, which channels the air through the lower fairings.

A very discreet kit that needs to be looked at more carefully, but which attracts the attention of the new ones. 21-inch forged alloy wheels on the front and 22-inch rear axle, painted black and in an attractive multi-radio design. This mount is provided by the Canadian specialists of PUR Wheels, and also includes a touch-up in the suspension; specifically, some new springs reduce body-to-ground clearance by 35 millimeters.

The DMC kit does not stop at the aesthetic or dynamic part, as it also has its mechanical part, and the most interesting. The motor 3.9-liter biturbo V8 that, as standard, offers a maximum power of 620 hp and 760 Nm of torque, it becomes a real beast with the modifications undertaken by the preparer. Changes to the injection system maps, ignition and electronic turbocharger pressure control allow these specifications to be raised up to 708 hp and 888 Nm. Translated into performance, accelerates from zero to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds and reach 200 km / h in 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 326 km / h.