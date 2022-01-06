Djokovic’s bizarre trip caused a diplomatic incident, as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused the Australian authorities of “mistreating” the world’s number one tennis player and considered that there was a “political hunt”.

A handful of fans gathered Thursday outside the Melbourne hotel where the tennis player was being held, demanding his release.

“Why not have told him anything before he got to Australia? Why now?” criticized before the AFP Gordana, a Serbian woman who has lived in Australia for 26 years.

At least one person was arrested when law enforcement tried to disperse the protesters.

The tennis player’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, called for another demonstration in support of his son in Belgrade.

Disappointment

Djokovic had happily announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he was traveling to Australia. But the Serbian, opposed to the mandatory vaccine and whose vaccination status is unknown, suffered great disappointment when he arrived in Australia.

Australian border authorities canceled the tennis player’s entry visa.

“Mr. Djokovic did not provide adequate evidence to meet Australia entry requirements and his visa was canceled,” the Australian Border Force announced in a statement.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid entry visa or whose visa has been canceled will be held and expelled from Australia“, it is added

Djokovic did not provide evidence of being fully vaccinated, or justification for being exempted from it, upon landing, Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“The rules are the rules, especially when it comes to our borders (…) No one is above the rules,” Morrison said at a press conference.

If finally deported, the Serbian tennis player would be left without the possibility of playing, as of January 17, the Australian Open, where he was looking for his 10th title and breaking the record of 20 Grand Slams that he now shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal .