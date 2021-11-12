The ideal drink for your Halloween party is this milkshake inspired by the magic of mythological creatures!

Your Halloween party is coming up, and you don’t know what to give your guests to drink? If you want to surprise them with a fabulous, delicious and colorful shake with mermaid vibes, then follow these easy steps!

DIY: how to make a mermaid shake from home

Show off as a hostess at your Halloween party inspired by the magic of mythological creatures. Order the following ingredients from the supermarket, get together with your best friend and bring out the inner chef in you.

INGREDIENTS

1 liter of vanilla ice cream 1/2 liter of milk

1/2 cup of cajeta

1/2 cup of sugar chochitos

1 cup of chocolates

1 cup of sugar-coated almonds

2 cups of whipped cream

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Frost the glasses with the cajeta and the sugar lilies. Blend the ice cream with the milk and serve.

2. Finish with the whipped cream, chocolates, almonds and the sugar lilies.

