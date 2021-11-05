Seven girls undergoing cancer treatment have become the latest Disney princesses. It has been for the campaign of a solidarity figure that seeks to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer and for the construction of cinemas in hospitals in Spain and Portugal. It is about Baby Pelón, the product of a union of forces between Disney and the Juegaterapia Foundation.

The ad is, how could it be otherwise, full of references to the films of the largest production company in the world. It begins with an adaptation of one of his most famous script lines: “Mirror, mirror, tell me who is the bravest”says one of the leading girls, looking in the mirror.

And it is that the narration of the spot takes popular elements from Disney films to include them in a metaphor for the difficulties faced by children diagnosed with the disease. For example, in one of the scenes, a girl draws a sword from a rock, as in the legend of King Arthur.

Nor is the tower in which Rapunzel is locked in Tangled nor dragons. What’s more, Gisela, ex-triumph and regular Disney collaborator (with whom he came to act in the last edition of the Oscars), gives voice to the soundtrack and the locution to present the new Baby Pelón Disney Princesses.

This year, the doll wears fuchsia and a silk-screened scarf with eleven Disney princesses, including Ariel from The little Mermaid, Cinderella, Snow White or Bella from Beauty and the Beast… Proceeds from the first Baby Pelón Disney has already made possible the construction of a cinema in the Hospital de Almería and this year’s box will be used to raise another in a hospital in Spain yet to be determined and another in the IPO in Lisbon.

Photos | Youtube