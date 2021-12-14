Few things change from the traditional story. Stingy Mr. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who teach him the value of the true Christmas spirit.

It was Carrey’s first film for Disney and, in it, he not only voices the miser Mister Scrooge, but also captured their movements and expressions to cheer to the main character.

They are not parties if it is not seen or read Christmas story by Charles Dickens. And Disney, in 2009, made its version in computer animation starring none other than Jim Carrey .

Another option is to see the 1983 version of Christmas story with Mickey Mouse and company.

The truth is that it is an immortal story that, personally, I never tire of seeing in different versions when these dates arrive.

Frozen (2013)

What better for a Christmas to see Frozen umpteenth? Snowy atmosphere, ice, songs that already saturate us, family tensions … The truth is that the plot of this Disney movie It is the best portrait of a Christmas.

Because, Frozen It is a choice that, above all, the little ones will want to see again (and sing until the rest are mad).

Mickey discovers Christmas (1999)

There can be no Disney Christmas movies without their most legendary characters. In Mickey discovers Christmas 3 endearing stories are brought together, starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and company.

With a classic flavor and one of those that does not disappoint, they are ideal for introducing the little ones to Disney with the most flavor vintage.

Beauty and the Beast 2, an Enchanted Christmas (1997)

The success of Beauty and the Beast led Disney to make a second part of the story. In this case, during a Christmas party that the Beast wants to ban, since its transformation occurred on those dates.

Bella and the rest of the usual gang will teach the Beast that these dates also have happy things and are worth it. Classic and uncomplicated structure, for a movie that many children will not have seen, but it is ideal for Christmas.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Undoubtedly, the best Disney movie to see this holiday season. Because if, Nightmare Before Christmas It’s from Disney, even if it’s in co-production with Touchstone.

And not, not directed by tim burtonBut by Henry Selick. Tim Burton is one of the main producers, and it shows, really, because the best of his style and aesthetics flood the film.

What can we say? Animation stop-motion delicious and a terrifying and endearing atmosphere, which frames the story of Jack Skellington and his fight against Christmas, until he discovers the spirit of the holidays. A masterpiece and the highest quality Disney movie to see on these dates.

As you can see, there is no shortage of options for all tastes within the best Disney movies to see at Christmas.