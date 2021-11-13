Marvel Studios shared details about the new series that it develops and will reach digital platforms between 2021 and 2023

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its horizons through the Disney Plus digital platform, which has become an important ally of Marvel Studios, a studio that presented its new series proposals.

From the second seasons like Loki and What If… ?, to the scheduled premieres of Hawkeye and Moon Knight, Marvel announced the proposals that it will launch through its official digital platform.

We present you the series that Marvel Studios presented on Disney Plus Day, which will arrive between 2021 and 2023 in this application.

Confirmed series and specials

Hawkeye

Set in a post-Blip New York City, the series follows Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, on a seemingly simple mission: return to his family for Christmas.

However, when an enemy from his past appears, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer, to thwart a criminal conspiracy.

Moon knight

The first preview of this new action-adventure series about a vigilante complex who has a dissociative identity disorder was presented.

The multiple identities that coexist within it are thrown into a deadly war of the gods, with both ancient and modern Egypt as a backdrop.

She-hulk

Tatiana Maslany will star in this new series from Marvel Studios, where she will play Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases related to superhumans, who will also be known as She-Hulk.

This new comedy from The House of Ideas will feature a host of Marvel characters, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/GZzAqoeIn0 – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

The series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, avid gamer, and a voracious fanfiction writer, Kamala is a huge fan of The Avengers, especially Captain Marvel. Kamala always struggled to find her place in the world, until one day she gains superpowers like those of the heroes she so admired.

Secret invasion

The Skrulls have been infiltrating humans for years, and now a new threat could unleash a war between different galactic races.

This series (which could go for a comedy cut) will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos the Indomitable

I am groot

Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot, an animated Original Series, coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/4hpCsxzLkG – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

This animated proposition will be a series of original shorts that explore Baby Groot’s glorious days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars.

I am Groot will be directed by Kirsten Lepore, while James Gunn will executive produce.

Loki: Season 2

After some chaos in the sacred timeline, what does Loki have in store for after Silvye ends The One who remains?

Tom Hiddleston will return as the God of Lies in the second season of this series that will continue to rock the cradle in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

What If… ?: Season 2

The second season of Marvel Studios’ What If… ?, an animated Original Series, is coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/TAt7oPIDjx – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

After recruiting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Ultron Infinite, Uatu returns to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the ever-expanding Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New proposals arrive

Threw out

As Hawkeye’s Spinoff, comes this new series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a character who will become a new heroine for the MCU, Echo.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Agatha: House of Harkness will have the return of Kathryn Hahn, who plays the character she does in WandaVision. Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and lead writer.

Ironheart

Dominique Thorne is the genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced armor since Iron Man.

New animated series come to Marvel Studios

X-Men ’97

an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories from the iconic chronology of the original series from the 1990s. Beau DeMayo is an executive producer and lead writer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

An animated series that shows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a journey like never seen before and a style that celebrates the origins of the character in the comics.

Marvel zombies

Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/YetfOYpDPj – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

Marvel Zombies – An animated series from Marvel Studios reimagining the Marvel Universe with a new generation of heroes battling the increasingly pervasive scourge of zombies.

Source: Marvel

