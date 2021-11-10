500GB SATA SSD Drive. Although M.2s are being sold more and more, there are still those who prefer to save some money and buy these SATA drives, both for desktops and laptops that still have 2.5-inch bays. In this case we have a drive with a speed of 560 MB / s reading and 510 MB / s writing. Its price is 55.15 euros.

Another one of the best-selling NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs on the market. This WD SSD has 1 TB of capacity, and a read speed of up to 3,430 MB / s, by 3,000 MB / s of writing. Its price is 126 euros.

Excellent deal on this Samsung NVMe SSD. This EVO PLUS model has 1 TB of capacity, with a reading speed of 3,500 MB / s and 3,300 MB / s of writing. In random reads, it reaches up to 600,000 IOPS, while in writing it reaches up to 550,000 IOPS. Its price is 119.95 euros.

SanDisk 480G-G26 SSD Plus

Another cheap 2.5-inch drive with a speed of 535 MB / s read and 445 MB / s write. It has a slightly lower capacity of 480 GB, but in return its price is also lower than the Crucial unit, with a price of 48.75 euros.

Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe

For practically the same price as the previous model, we have one of the cheapest NVMe SSDs on the market from Kingston. It has a capacity of 500 GB, and offers a speed of up to 2,100 MB / s read and 1,700 MB / s write. Its price is 49.48 euros.

Samsung PSSD T5 1 TB

Samsung external SSD with SATA interface. Through its USB C connector it is capable of reaching transfer speeds of up to 540 MB / s. Its price is 129 euros.

Crucial P5 Plus 2 TB

Finally, we have the best SSD of the compilation with discount. This Crucial model features an NVMe PCIe 4.0 interface, allowing it to reach speeds well above the minimum requirement for use as internal memory for a PS5. It has a reading speed of 6,600 MB / s, and a writing speed of 5,000 MB / s. Its price is 324.92 euros.

