Discord is beginning to test new functions for all its users, one, which is thinking of content creators, is to offer premium memberships, so that they can monetize.

Starting on December 7, the pilot will be launched that will arrive about 10 creators, to evaluate the impact that this will have on all 150 million active users.

Discord premium partnership

The change of “premium” subscriptions that Discord was already experiencing was with its turbo mode, which has had impressive success, now with this new mode, they seek to support their content creators.

In this sense, memberships will offer various creators what has already been experienced, a way to give more paid access content to their community members on Discord.

They can even create tiered profits, view member engagement analytics and block entire channels or servers, for paid subscribers only.

Photo: The Verge

“We see Discord becoming a home for more creators and communities through products like premium memberships,” says Summet Vaidya, Discord’s chief engineering officer in an interview with The Verge.

As is known, Discord already has various integrations, such as Patreon, YouTube and Twitch, so that subscribers obtain advantages or special privileges on each Discord channel.

“By providing tools that empower community builders to earn money, more of them will build healthy, engaged communities for longer,” adds Summet.

And in this way, although they have alliances and integrations, these benefits will be native to Discord, in order to give more options and benefits to its users.

Photo: The Verge

Payments and terms, something to take into account

In order to reach an essential agreement that mainly benefits the creators, Discord established a series of payment terms, which specify how much they will receive payment for each subscription.

And it is that the creators will take 90% of the profits, while Discord will only have 10%, it is one of the most lucrative options that content creators will have.

“We want to make sure the creators can make as much money as possible, while also making sure that if the creators are successful, Discord also earns something,” adds Vaidya.

Although, at the moment, it is not known how exactly the revenue division will work, if it will be from mobile devices, Apple and Google will take a part of this.

At the moment, the premium service is in beta for desktop and browser accounts, it is expected that, in the following year, this function will reach Mexico and the rest of Latin America.