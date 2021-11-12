Jason Citron, Founder and President of the Communications Platform Discord, has shared a comment on his private Twitter account informing his followers that – contrary to the suspicion that had been commented in recent days – the company will not integrate NFT support. For the foreseeable future, at least.

The information comes after Citron shared a cryptic image where the Discord logo could be seen alongside MetaMask and WalletConnect, after which many users they canceled their subscription Discord Nitro in protest: Products registered in blockchain They have a bad reputation for (among other things) the damage they cause to the environment.

“Thank you all for [compartir] your views “explains Citron.” At this time, we have no plans to implement this internal concept. Right now, we are focused on protecting our users from spam and fraud. Web3 has a lot of good things, but also a lot of problems that we have to work on as best we can. There will be more details soon “reads the post.

Thanks for all the perspectives everyone. We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we’re focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon. – Jason Citron (@jasoncitron) November 11, 2021

Although Discord is not going to implement NFTs in the foreseeable future, in the video game industry there are other large companies such as Ubisoft or Electronic Arts more than willing to embrace this business model in their games. What seems to be the inevitable future of the industry has no arrival date yet, but many detractors.