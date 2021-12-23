Has it happened to you that you are in a meeting and, instead of people talking and interacting with each other, most of them spend it glued to their cell phones? Sadly, this is increasingly common and is very noticeable in times like this, when friends and families often get together to celebrate, but with less and less real interaction.

For this reason, With the aim of promoting digital well-being and the responsible use of technology in Mexico, the telephone company Movistar calls for digital disconnection in the Christmas season of 2021, through its “Disconnected” campaign.

This campaign seeks to raise awareness about the excessive use of devices and the internet, and calls for a balance between the real and digital world, so that people have freedom in movement and enjoy what is really important, the connection with people, to create a more human world.

Since confinement due to the pandemic began – in March 2020, in the case of Mexico – digitization has accelerated, causing people will increase the time they spend on social networks by 42 percent such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram or platforms such as YouTube and Google, according to data from Nielsen.

With this as a precedent, Movistar launched “Desconectados”, a visual campaign that seeks to promote dialogue and reflection on the responsible use of technologies and mobile devices.

In this regard, Karely Munárriz, Head of Integrated Marketing Communications & Brand Engagement at Movistar, explained the following:

For more than 10 years, at Movistar we have sensitized millions of Mexicans about the responsible use of technology. And today, faced with a new reality that is much more digitized, it is a priority for us to convey the relevance of reconnecting with our environment, with our affections, while we make the most of technology to face the new challenges that lie ahead. It is about seeking a more balanced relationship to promote a more humane and sustainable world while technology maintains its role as an ally in our lives.

Telecommunications have played a priority role during the last 21 months as a result of the pandemic, reinforcing the use of cell phones, whether for work, communication, entertainment or study. According to a study by We Are Social and Hootsuite, 71 percent of the Mexican population has access to the internet through mobile devices.

In this way, given the growing use of devices and digital content, the new dynamics have also had an impact on family relationships, and one in three children feel neglected when their parents are using their cell phone, according to AVG Technologies.

Thus, It is important to promote the responsible use of technology and digital education, with campaigns to raise awareness of the use of the Internet and technology..

At a time when technology is more present than ever, it cannot be forgotten that the most important connections are human connectionsTherefore, it is important to promote connections that unite people, instead of isolating them; connections that invite them to be themselves, to express themselves and share, in addition to connecting in a sustainable and responsible way.