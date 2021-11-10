Director of Deathloop is the new boss of Arkane Studios

Just last month the departure of Romuald Capron from Arkane Studios, who for six years served as the leader of this team. The position was empty during these last 30 days, but finally we already know who will replace it and it is nothing more and nothing less than Dinga Bakaba, director of the award-winning Deathloop.

According to information from VGC, Bakaba has already established himself as the new director of Arkane, however, he has also maintained his position as co-creative director for Arkane Lyon, since it shares with Sebastien Mitton, who also served as co-director of Deathloop and art studio director.

Bakaba came to Arkane lyon in November 2010, and has since been credited as a designer and producer in Dishonored and its DLCs, as well as the main designer of Dishonored 2 and Death of the Outrisder, and as game director for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. So as you can see Bakaba he certainly has the experience to lead this team.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Deathloop is a truly unique experience and worthy of all those awards. I’m sure that with Bakaba at the helm, Arkane Studios will continue to create great games and I’m so excited to see what’s next for this talented team.

Via: VGC