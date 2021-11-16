The Christmas dates are approaching and, with this, beauty brands rush to launch their own collections of these dates which, personally, are the ones I like the most of the whole year since they are super special, with beautiful party tones and wonderful pieces. Sure, there are collections and then there is the Atelier of Dreams de Dior created by Peter Philips, Director of Image and Makeup Creation of the Maison, which is the most beautiful thing you can find.





And is that this launch pays tribute to the mythical façade of the Maison Dior on Avenue Montaigne in Paris With a collection of palettes of eyeshadow, blush, nail polish and lipstick, the façade is engraved in filigree, like a true goldsmith’s work of extraordinary precision.

It’s a true popsicle delight. There are two that have been launched, the 469 is the one I have and it is a marvel in brown tones, very versatile and perfect for both day and night, but the truth is that it is worth using it because of how beautiful it is. Its price is 46.13 euros.





Lipsticks Rouge Dior, where you cannot miss the 999 matte that is my most favorite lipstick of all, they have such a beautiful packaging that they have turned them into true jewels with a long-lasting formula, curdled with floral treatment with tones ranging from pearly pink to vintage airs what is he Pink rose, matte terracotta red Red Pansy, going through a velvety raspberry Winter poppy, a metallic burgundy Sparkling Peony, and, finally, the iconic 999 in its velvet version. Its price is 31.85 euros.





Although there is no shortage of Diorific lipsticks in this format where the bar includes that work of goldsmithing with a golden packaging typical of the Christmas times and where we find the nude pink Rose d’hiver, the fiery red Rouge Capucine, the most nude called Taupe Ispahan and the dark aubergine from Midnight corolle which are priced at 32.69 euros.

DIOR Diorific Limited Edition Lipstick





On the other hand, the rouge, an ideal pink shade that is coral, but that is discreet, modulable and precious on the cheeks, the Rouge Blush The Atelier of Dreams, which illuminates and gives a good face effect instantly. Its price is 36.19 euros.





And, of course, the enamels, I can’t like red more and if it is combined with glitter as a topper It is ideal. Its price is 19.53 euros and 20.23 for gold glitter.









Once again, Dior leaves us a unique collection with which, once again, it raises its own bar and is a perfect gift for this Christmas.

The product was provided for testing by Dior. You can check our business relations policy . * Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Dior and @diorbeautylovers