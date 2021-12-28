Until 20 years ago one of the items to measure the wealth and well-being of the population of a country was illiteracy, however, together with technological development, knowing how to read and write became an almost insignificant factor compared to understanding , know how to use and have access to information and communication technologies.

Currently, people who have not accessed the use of these technologies as part of their education, employment or recreation, continue to perpetuate economic, social and cultural inequalities, which has a great impact on the exclusion of millions of people.

In the world, new technologies have redefined business models, in this way, some companies, hand in hand with ICTs, have known how to take advantage of gaps and social needs and have become multimillion-dollar companies, such as the case of Amazón, that is an example gigantic but the impact also benefits small companies that have had the big eyes to do business, improve existing ones or improve their efficiency, all, with the use of technology.

In Mexico, there are 84.1 million Internet users and 88.2 million cell phone users, that is, although these figures represent about 70 percent of the total population, 45 million people still do not have Internet access and a little less by telephone. cellular, according to the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH) 2020.

The survey estimates that 78.3% of the population located in urban areas are Internet users, while in rural areas the proportion is 50.4 percent, which makes evident the lag, especially among those who have the least in rural areas from the country. If the comparison is made with other first world countries, the gap is even greater, for example, in the United States 94.6 percent of the population has access to the Internet.

The problem is clear, but whose responsibility is it to close this gap? The problem is multidimensional and all actors in society must participate in its solution: the government, which should promote social and educational programs that promote the use of technology. ; The companies that must provide efficient services with competitive prices, even more so, with differentiated prices, for example, with preferential costs for the states with the greatest lag and of course, the population that, regardless of their age and social condition, must have the commitment to adapt and learn, as far as possible, the use of innovations.

The contribution of universities and institutes is also necessary to know the panorama facing Mexico, although the level of access to Internte is close to 70 percent of the population, it will be important to know specifically what the tool is used for and if it will not create in the future, a population suitable for the use of the Internet but with a bony and not very productive use.