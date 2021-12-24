Did you run out of memory? Get to know the external drive options for Xbox and PlayStation

Meet some of the best options in external drives for Xbox and PlayStation that Maycam has for you. Find out all the details in this note!

One of the most frequent problems that console players have is the lack of disk space when installing the games on their Xbox or PlayStation. As new titles are released, they take up more and more space, and one of the best solutions to be able to install many games at the same time is to add an external disk. In addition, they are not traditional storage devices, but they come with gamer designs that are with promotional prices to acquire on the website of Maycam games.

The first option is the disk intended for Xbox Yellow and Blue which has 2TB of memory. It is a version that has USB 3.0 ports and is plotted with the colors and designs of Cyberpunk 2077. On the Maycam website can be purchased for $ 14,799 in cash.

The Limited Edition of Marvel avengers, which has Thor In its design, it is another of the most prominent options today. This device has a capacity of 2TB of memory and has a simple configuration by direct connection in USB 3.0. In promotion price on the Maycam website, it has a cost of $ 15,229.

The external disk Seagate Firecuda 500GB It is undoubtedly another of the great options. The highlight is that it is an SSD memory, so when using it the response speed will be high and its connection is through a USB-C port. In addition, its design stands out with its orange led light and it can be purchased from the website of MAYCAM for a value of $ 24,490.

However, if you are looking to prioritize storage capacity and not so much speed, a great alternative is Seagate firecuda in its HDD version. It is an external disk very similar aesthetically to the one mentioned above, but it has a capacity of 2TB of memory, which is perfect for users with many video games. It can be purchased for $ 16,730.

Now, the best option, but the most expensive, is the Adata Spectrix S40g Ssd Disc with 2TB capacity. Although it is a memory for computer, it has an adapter for use in PlayStation 5. With this component, users can increase the speed and efficiency of startup, charging and data transfer of their console. This memory can be obtained on the MAYCAM website at a price of $ 29,454.

