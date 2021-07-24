According to a report, DICE would bring back a controversial feature for Battlefield 2042. This week during EA Play, EA and DICE revealed the game’s highly publicized Portal mode along with Beta information. Prior to these events, Tom Henderson revealed some very interesting information. Henderson is a prominent industry insider and leaker, best known for his Call of Duty and Battlefield related scoops and leaks.

Through Twitter, Henderson informed the Battlefield community that would return a controversial function for Battlefield 2042, that of renting servers. At the time of revealing this, Henderson speculated that it could be revealed in the aforementioned EA Play. Obviously, this did not occur, but that does not rule out the report itself.

Controversial feature for Battlefield 2042

In the responses to Henderson tweet about a controversial feature for Battlefield 2042, many Battlefield fans were quick to be positive faced with this possibility, pointing out that they would love to see the show return. However, others are not as enthusiastic about the idea, especially if there is no option to only search for official servers when matching. At the time of publication, EA and DICE have not commented on this.

Given that Battlefield 2042 seems to be betting on giving players the freedom to customize games to your likingIt wouldn’t be very surprising if the rental servers came back. That said, for now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. Although Henderson is a reliable and reputable source, that does not change the fact that everything said here is unofficial and is subject to change.