It was confirmed that Diabolical is the animated series that will take place in the same universe as The Boys. Read all the info Here!

When everyone thought that the only thing that was going to be seen The Boys it was going to be in format live-action, Amazon Prime Video surprised with his latest announcement: Diabolical, the animated series that takes place in the universe of The Boys. The series is one of the most viewed on the platform and is an adaptation of the comic of the same name created by Garth ennis and Darick Robertson.

In case you never saw a season of The Boys, We tell you that it is not a series for everyone. In it, we get to know the ugliest side of superheroes and see how a group of civilians join forces to show the true faces of the superheroes that everyone loves and adores, as well as showing the world some of their most nefarious actions.

The Boys premiered its first season in 2019 and it became one of the most watched series of Amazon Prime Video. The second season of The Boys arrived in october 2020 and ended up with some mysteries to be solved. Which led to the confirmation of the third season, which will arrive sometime in 2022.

But no one expected to have content from The Boys. Confirmed by one of the actors who plays the most beloved and most foul-mouthed character in the series, Butcher (Karl Urban), Amazon announced that at the beginning of 2022 we will see the animated series Diabolical.

As reported by Urban in the video, it is an anthology and will feature eight episodes that promise Tell deliciously unique and twisted stories“. The stories come from the hand of some well-known actors: Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot, Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. And also the producers of the series, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen.

Eric Kripke, who is the creator of the series, also said something about Diabolical. The producer said that the chapters will be “Completely unexpected, funny, surprising, gory, wet and emotional.” But this is not the only series spinoff from The Boys what are we gonna see.

A year ago it was confirmed that we will see a kind of parody of X-Men in the universe of The Boys. The series will focus on students from the only university in USA exclusively for superheroes, and which is also directed by Vought International. The only thing that is known about the series so far is that it will be classification R and that will show us very competitive characters.

The first two seasons of The Boys are available in Amazon Prime Video. Diabolical It is expected to arrive before the premiere of the third season, that is to say at the beginning of 2022.

