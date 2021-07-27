While Activision Blizzard’s foundations have been shaken after the state of California’s lawsuit over repeated cases of workplace harassment and sexual abuse, a part of the company is still working on its yet-to-be-released games, such as Diablo II Resurrected, the remastering of one. of the company’s cult games. A game that aspires to reach even more audiences than the original thanks to new and renovated accessibility options.

“Accessibility is an important area of ​​opportunity for this remaster to shine, and our intention to bring games to more players has evolved and is more refined now than ever.” comment the company in a new community post. In this way, changes have been made in quality of life and gameplay to do so more comfortable and understandable for the vast majority of players.

One of those small quality of life adjustments has been the possibility of collect gold from the ground automatically when passing over. A measure that, explains, Blizzard, was intended for console players or PC players with reduced mobility or any other problem in their hands and, finally, it ended up remaining by general consensus among all types of players. “This exhibits the principle of ‘solve for one, extend to many’, which generates a greater impact on the entire gaming community.”

Another of the accessibility measures implemented in Diablo II Resurrected is the incorporation of a “failure” warning every time an attack is executed, but due to the character’s statistics, it is not successful. A detail that could be interpreted as a bug by players less used to RPGs.

On the other hand, Blizzard has incorporated the option to remap game controls both with control, as with mouse and keyboard, the option of press a button instead of holding it down and the possibility of adjust the volume of different tracks and channels to enjoy the most comfortable and personalized experience possible.

Diablo II Resurrected will be released on September 23 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S