The redesigns that fans make towards the characters and the universe of Demon Slayer they will never tire us. We recently saw a version of Tanjiro as if he were a comic book character, as well as one that showed us the protagonists of the anime as if they were real people and the result was really impressive. Today, however, we bring you a more realistic style of the characters And the result is spectacular.

Illustrations were created by Reddit user u / sacr_4, and were posted on the KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit. The user tells us in the title of the publication that he wanted «draw some of my favorite anime characters«, And then presents his own versions of Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu, three of the main characters that we will find in Demon Slayer. The style used to illustrate the three characters is quite interesting. Not only the use of colors with great contrasts, but also the choice to show Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu with a much more grown look than we are used to. Of course, we love the result.

The artist has a profile from Instagram and ArtStation where we can see much more about his art. As we see in the profile of Sacr04, it stands out its magnificent use of vivid and contrasting colors, and seems to focus mostly on the design and illustration of characters in an anime style pinkish the realistic. Take a look at his account!

Much more about Demon Slayer is to come in the coming months.

Demon Slayer just saw the premiere of a new game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. Title focuses on what we have seen during the first season of the anime, and we can even fight the demon Rui, one of the Twelve Kizuki, and our experience has been incredible.

Secondly, The second season of Demon Slayer will premiere on December 5, 2021 in Japan, and will be available the same day in the United States –Fumination, Crunchyroll and Hulu– and Latin America –Crunchyroll-. This new season will have 18 chapters, and it will be an adaptation quite faithful to the Arch of the Entertainment District that we already met in the manga.