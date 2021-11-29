The pandemic caused by SARS-Cov2, better known as Covid-19. It has caused irreparable and irreparable damage to the lives and economy of Mexicans.

All levels of government have been forced to implement sanitary measures

With more than 190,000 deaths and more than 2 million infected people, all levels of government have been forced to implement health measures such as the Healthy Distance Day. The closure of schools and the staggered closure of economic sectors; the above in order to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.

This situation has been a catalyst for the public, private and social sectors to encourage, design, implement and promote the use of technology. As well as means of communication through technological means, in order to safeguard the integrity of people.

Regulation on Digital Health It will be based on the principles of accessibility, quality of medical care, and confidentiality. In addition to scalability, interoperability, privacy, information security and data protection, replicability, transparency and universality. These principles must be respected by all Health Professionals and Digital Health Service Providers regulated in this law.

It is necessary to have an adequate framework that establishes the conditions for the access and development of digital health

In this initiative it is clear that for health technologies to operate in a transparent manner and be accessible to all. They must be easily scalable to the general population and systems in all regions of the country must operate with each other using compatible and interoperable platforms.

The regulation of digital health in our country is still in the process of consolidating a legal body that gives certainty to all the actors involved in it. Therefore, it is necessary to have an adequate framework that establishes the conditions for the access and development of digital health.

However, the limited advances in the General Health Law and some scattered aspects in secondary regulation, such as official standards, the sector is without adequate regulation.

The search for the regulation of Digital Health has emerged with greater momentum since 2015. In that year, it was sought to publish a NOM21 – although with a very limited focus. To regulate the sector, but this project was canceled in 201822 and has remained that way ever since.

The consequence of this legal gap is that there is no clear and comprehensive regulation for the provision of health services by technological means.

The National Center for Technological Excellence in Health

The National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (Cenetec). It is a decentralized administrative body of the Ministry of Health that has specialized in digital health.

Among its faculties and attributions, are the following: the emission of diffusion in a systematic and objective way of health technology. As well as preparing, establishing and disseminating national guidelines for technological infrastructure, policies and processes to incorporate and develop telemedicine services. Prepare clinical practice guidelines and recommendations in order to guide the decision-making of health service providers and users.

Cenetec is also responsible for: establishing mechanisms to prepare, disseminate and integrate technical information and standards. This, in terms of information exchange between biomedical technology and telehealth applications in accordance with the applicable provisions.

Lead the application, adoption and use of telehealth services within the National Health System. Supporting the incorporation of telematic technologies related to health care services. Incorporation of telematic technologies related to health care services.

