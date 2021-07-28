A mutation that is easily transmitted

Although at one time it was thought that the pandemic was already under control, now the vision is different. The rallies that have emerged in different countries have led to an increase in restrictive measures. In particular, the expansion of the Delta Variant has been one of the culprits. Even in nations like the United States, it is already responsible for the majority of new infections. Therefore the health crisis is still quite far from over.

However, one of the reasons for this situation is its high danger. Recent studies have shown that this mutation is up to 60 percent more infectious than the rest. As it is transmitted more easily, the problems increase. That explains why the countries where it has been identified have shown an increase in the number of infections.

Although that is not all because it has also been identified that the Delta Variant can reduce the effectiveness of current vaccines. It was hardly known that the one developed by Johnson & Johnson it is the one that generates the least antibodies and therefore provides insufficient protection. While being one dose there is no possibility of offering reinforcements to people.

At the other extreme is the Pfizer vaccine. A work done by the England Public Health Service (PHE) showed that having the two doses is 88 percent effective in preventing the symptomatic disease of the Delta Variant.

How to get maximum protection?

While that is not all because today the pharmacist itself presented the results of a trial. What it shows is that if a third dose of your vaccine is applied, the protection against this mutation increases exponentially.

The research can be consulted at this link and suggests that the levels of antibodies against the Delta Variant in people aged 18 to 55 years are increased up to five times when giving a third injection.

For its part, in the population aged 65 to 85 the benefit is even greater. Antibody levels against the Delta variant are reported to be 11 times higher if an additional dose is applied.

Additionally, it is mentioned that the protection is also quite high against the Beta Variant, also classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as highly dangerous.

Based on the above, Pfizer announced that in August it plans to request an emergency use authorization for the application of a third dose of its vaccine. This would guarantee maximum long-term protection against the Delta Variant.

In the meantime, before requesting the indicated permission, it is necessary for the research to be reviewed by peers and scientific journals. Once this step has been carried out, one could proceed to change the indication of the vaccination schedule and make three doses necessary.