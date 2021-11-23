Although fans of real-time strategy are enjoying the latest release to the fullest Age of Empires IV, The truth is that the Microsoft saga accumulates thousands of users around the world willing to immerse themselves in the numerous deliveries that make up the franchise. In that sense, we have now known that Mexico joins Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition very soon as a new civilization thanks to a new DLC. An additional content that will arrive next and imminent December 1 and that will offer the “most strategically diverse experience”, as those responsible for this iconic RTS game have pointed out.

“Unlike any other civilization in Age of Empires III: DE, the burgeoning Mexican states can opt for the Revolt instead of advancing to the Fortress, Industrial, or Imperial ages. Each Revolt offers you a whole new range of opportunities. Add a new set of federal states to make your game evolve and the civilization of Mexico will be able to adapt to any strategic situation like no other ”, explains Microsoft (via True Achievements).

The Mexican Civilization DLC also brings with it its own Historical Battles stageWhile if you have the United States DLC you will get the historical battle “The fire of the USS Philadelphia” for free. The Mexico DLC also includes an event that will allow you to overcome up to 31 challenges to get completely exclusive icons for your profile and skins. Remember that Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is now available and that it is part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC.