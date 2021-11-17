Digital technologies played a critical role in various areas of the population during the pandemic, as they were essential to mitigate the communication effects of the crisis and facilitate access to industries, and allow companies to continue with their commercial activities. . Likewise, according to Llorente and Cuenca (LLYC), digital businesses faced the lack of a cultural process of digital transformation that involves the Deep Digital Journey that prevents progress with the present of advertising and communication.

The main problems for the Deep Digital Journey

Following your report data “Deep Digital Journey, The journey towards the digital transformation of companies” published in October 2021 by LLYC, 34 percent of companies are in the initial stage of digital transformation, 22 percent are in the second level and only 10 percent are in the most advanced stage, which is Deep Digital.

73 percent of the companies that are found generate more than 20 percent in the business of digital channels.

And, the Covid-19 pandemic resignified the digital media industry, leaving television in the background. Today, campaigns are directing their spending to the internet due to new consumer habits focused on streaming and e-commerce. In this sense, advertising will focus on mobile devices, on video ads and ads on websites and social networks, PwC indicates in its research “How is the digital market recovering in Mexico?

Taking this context into account, Ibo Sanz, Global Senior Director of Deep Digital Business Strategy at LLYC and author of the text, says that the main problems to access the most advanced stage of digitization is the lack of a cultural process of digital transformation, since that the adoption of technological processes is not reflected in the transformation; the lack of displacement of the focus of attention from them to the people; that companies still do not understand the value of the exploitation of their own data applied in marketing and communication, and finally, the lack of leadership when it comes to automating communication.

Digital transformation in the Latin American and Caribbean region

With mobility restrictions, many companies steered their strategies towards digitization. The Internet became an indispensable tool, this can be verified by the online business presence, websites grew 800 percent in Colombia and Mexico, and 360 percent in Brazil and Chile, indicates the Productive and Business Development Division of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Likewise, electronic growth grew rapidly, the Mercado Libre data in 2020 reached a historical record of 1.4 million d deliveries per day in the region. On the other hand, Latin America and the Caribbean presented a development index of digital industries of 18.63 percent lower than the countries of North America and Western Europe with 43.21 percent and 35.75 percent, respectively.

A revealing data from ECLAC is that the largest gaps in the adoption of digital technologies by companies are found in activities related to the production process, that is, in the supply chain and sales through digital channels, this is in line with the estimate of LLYC that says that the digitization of processes is not necessarily reflected in their culture.

