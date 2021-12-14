The Dying Light community of players will be able to enter this winter (from the northern hemisphere!) In 9 new events to the city of Harran of Dying Light, and they last for a whole month! The winter holidays are full of new enemies and rewards.

Something that has caught our attention is that, we will have to help the survivors to prepare for the holidays and while you have the opportunity to win items from the payment packages. Harran’s winter festivals are divided into two phases, beginning with two events:

First, The HyperMode with a drop damage reduction: available from December 9 7:00 p.m. CET (12 PM Mexico City time)

Local objective: Finish the enemies with bare hands.

Reward: The HyperArgument item from Harran’s Tactical Unit pack.

Second, The Super Crane event on December 16 19:00 CET (12 PM Mexico City time)

Local objective: Kill the zombies by throwing them from the rooftops.

Reward: The Volkatronix from the Retrowave pack.

Phase 1 of the winter celebration will end on December 23 at 7:00 PM CET (12:00 PM Mexico City time) and right after that we will begin phase 2, full of surprises and which will bring a lot of completely new events and an icy enemy. We’ll unveil more of those gifts for you soon, but for now, check out our new winter trailer for Dying Light.

The forces of evil never rest. This time, the brave heroes will have to face a powerful new enemy, Lord Asmorod and his army of new skeleton-type enemies. Defeat him to get the Dark Wand that allows you to control icy magic and end Anat’s intrigue.

The Hellraid DLC update also brings new areas of the map and two new missions full of skeletons. Fight your way through these new locations in the scriptorium to disrupt the dark ritual!