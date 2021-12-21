There are a few days left until the year ends, but before that this week we dive into the festive period with two of the most special dates on the calendar: Christmas Eve and Christmas. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on Netflix, which runs from December 20-26, 2021 and who celebrates these magical days with more than a dozen new titles, including some of the most anticipated of the year. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list.

Don’t Look Up – December 24

The new movie of Adam McKay (The big bet, The vice of power, Succession) is Don’t look up, Netflix’s great production for this 2021 and that has a star cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett or Jonah Hill, among many others. A satire that tells the story of two astronomers who discover a comet heading for Earth, but no one seems to care.

Sea of ​​Tranquility – December 24

The korean series They have been one of the great hits of 2021 for Netflix, as evidenced by The Squid Game or Heading to Hell, so the American production company wants to continue this success story. He will try to do it with Sea of ​​tranquility, a series of space science fiction which tells of a scientist who embarks on a mission to recover samples from a station where everyone died in an accident, including her sister.

All this week’s premieres on Netflix