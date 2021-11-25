The MacBook Air is the following, being the one with the most battery and the quietest, since it does not have a fan. Despite everything, the M1 perfectly manages its temperature and all this without excessively reducing performance, being the most recommended for the vast majority of the public. Their discounts of 170 and 200 euros They are available for both their 256 GB of memory and the 512 GB.

We started talking about the little one Mac mini , the most recommended if you already have peripherals and a screen, and also want to start enjoying the advantages of the M1 chip. Offers discounts of 66 and 95 euros in its storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB.

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

The 24-inch iMac, also equipped with M1, it is an excellent desktop with an ultra-slim body on a 4.5K screen that looks great. All with multiple colors to choose from and discounts of up to 200 euros, depending on your configuration.

We already raised the level with him MacBook Pro M1, with identical hardware to the previous ones, but with a higher performance thanks to the use of fans. The last of its kind with TouchBar and ideal power for professionals. Their discounts of 195 eurosthey are very to consider.

And we reached the power raised to its maximum expression with the MacBook Pro 2021 with M1 Pro chip. The one that is focused on a very very demanding public, with 14 or 16-inch miniLED screens, 120 Hz refresh rate and Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, SD card reader and even MagSafe. You can find them with discounts of up to 275 euros.

Purchase guarantees

As you may have seen, the sales are available on Amazon, being fully trusted by being Apple itself that sells them through this store. You will have a trial period of at least 30 days and if you keep them you will have a 2 years warranty, covered by Apple during the first and Amazon during the second.

In the same way, we remind you that in this black friday week We are finding many interesting offers on Apple products and accessories. You can see the showcase of offers that we have prepared in the following link, also reminding you that we are updating it in real time.