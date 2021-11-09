This screen is powered by its highly efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC (it is made with a 7nm lithography), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage so you never run out of space, although there is another superior version with 256 GB of storage. Its 8,720 mAh battery has a fast charging function and offers more than 5 days of autonomy to play music, 16 hours playing video or 10 hours playing.

The original price of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is € 399.99, although during the promotion it costs € 369.9. However, if you use the discount code D11ES50, you can buy it for just € 319. For the 256 GB model, which costs € 449.99 and is for € 399.9 during 11.11, if you use the same code you will have € 349.

The cheapest Redmi 9C € 60, and with free headphones

We are facing one of the best valued smartphones on the market for its excellent performance / price ratio, but now you can buy it much cheaper if you follow the steps that we will explain shortly. This mobile terminal has a 6.53-inch screen and HD + resolution (720 x 1600) with 400 nits of brightness and 70% NTSC color coverage for faithful color reproduction.

This smartphone stands out for its triple AI-powered camera that guarantees the best results when taking pictures, and is powered by an 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

This terminal has a normal price of 149 Euros, although during the promotion it costs € 99.19. However, if you use the code ESD119 You can take it for just 90 Euros, and you also get headphones as a gift My True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2.

Get a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with € 80 discount

In this case, we enter a high-end Xiaomi terminal; The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE has a huge 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080), with 10 bits of color depth and a brightness of up to 800 nits. In addition, its 240 Hz refresh rate makes it an ideal smartphone to play games, as it provides the most fluid images that can be found on the market right now.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, and is available in versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM, both with 128 GB of internal storage (there are more, but during the promotion you will find these two at the best price).

The 6GB version has a normal price of € 369.99, although during the promotion it costs € 321.9. However, if you use the discount code D11ES50 You can take it home for just € 271. For its part, the 8 GB RAM model has a normal price of € 399.99, during the promotion it costs € 371.99, and with the same discount code you can take it for just € 321.

The POCO F3 has nothing less than 107 Euros discount

The POCO F3 has been a terminal that was the protagonist of all eyes when it was launched on the market, and also quickly ran out of stock shortly after launch. Now there is stock again and during the 11.11 promotion you will be able to buy it at the best price. This terminal has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and FHD + resolution (2400 x 1080), with up to 1,300 nits of maximum brightness and compatible with HDR10 +, in addition to a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and available with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, we are facing a terminal with a performance beyond any doubt that is ideal for leisure, games or work indistinctly.

Generally, the price of the POCO F3 5G is € 349.99 for its 6 + 128 GB version, but during 11.11 it is available for € 300.99. However, using the discount code D11ES50 You can get it for just € 250, while its 8 + 256 GB version that generally costs € 399.99 and that you can buy during the promotion for € 343.99, will cost you € 293 if you use the same discount code.

In addition to this, you can find more offers on Xiaomi products in the links that we put above, such as the Mi Box S for 50 Euros if you use the code ESD114. Also, if you have a user account and add these products as favorites, they will give you an additional 5 Euros discount for your purchase.