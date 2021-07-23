Yesterday, during EA Play Live, we were able to see the resurgence of one of the best-known survival horror sagas in the video game industry. We could see the interior of the USG Ishimura, with a new graphic look, and our dear Isaac Clarke and his plasma cutter, waiting to be used. Dead Space has come back to life in the form of a remake, developed by EA Motive, and now, it is the studio’s turn to clarify many of the doubts that users have about the title. To begin with, it seems that Dead Space remake will not have microtransactions, something that makes us all happy.

It has been in an interview with the medium IGN, where the senior producer Phil Ducharme assures that, with this title, they are learning from the mistakes of the past, such as microtransactions, and you can confirm that there won’t be any of them in the title.

Dead Space remake will not have microtransactions

Electronic Arts announces Dead Space remake

EA Motive is totally focused on creating a totally faithful experience with respect to the original work, how to improve it in some other aspect that, being honest, is necessary. Hopefully soon we can see Isaac back in the corridors of the Ishimura.