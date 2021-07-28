It seems that James Gunn’s career at DC Films will not end with Suicide squad Y Peacemaker, and we will be able to see him soon back to the DCEU

James Gunn is ready to conclude his participation in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and a Christmas special of the group that will be broadcast on Disney +. However, with one movie and only one season of a television spinoff, it seems like he’s not done with the DC Universe yet. According to James Gunn, responding to a question from a fan on Twitter, he has had conversations with Warner Bros about what could be in his future after Suicide squad, if it is a sequel to this, or another season of Peacemaker, or if he could participate in a different project in the DC Universe is something that has not been clarified yet.

You can see the tweet below

@JamesGunn Do you have some discussions with Warner and DC for another DC project after Peacemaker? I will be very happy if you answer James! 😍 – The Thinker (@TheThinkerFr) July 27, 2021

Gunn has long argued that he enjoys building his own universes to play with; that is why, after the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, he never expressed any interest in making a Star Wars movie. It is possible that, either in the form of a sequel to Suicide squad or as part of one of the other lesser known properties than DC to be adapted for film or television, Gunn may find a world he is passionate about building.

He also said during the production of Peacemaker that you could see yourself gravitating towards more TV jobs, rather than movies, in the next few years. He has also suggested that Peacemaker itself could have more than one season, and it has more ideas for potential spinoffs if Suicide squad It turns out to be a huge success and Warner is interested.

DC’s multiverse on the way

Suicide squad Gunn’s will be the first major live-action DC release since Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and it ushers in an era for DC Films in which no one is sure what the rules are. Movies like The batman by Matt Reeves are standalone titles set in their own universes … but even they might meet the heroes originally chosen during the Snyder years, as The Flash 2022 is set to feature the DCEU multiverse. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, who appeared alongside his Arrowverse series counterpart (played by Grant Gustin) in Crisis on Infinite Earths of 2019, served to blaze that trail in DC.

The Flash It will feature two Batman from different film adaptations, the one played by Ben Affleck in the time of Zack Snyder as director of Batman v Superman and Justice League; and Michael Keaton from the 90s movies directed by Tim Burton, it will also feature Supergirl played by Sasha Calle.