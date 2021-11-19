DC League of Super-Pets has new images

One of the films that will captivate the little ones in the house is DC League of Super-Pets, of which there are already official images

In 2022 one of the most powerful teams in the DC Universe will once again join forces on the big screen, of course we are talking about DC League of Super-Pets, a film that has new images.

Don’t Miss: Get Your First Look at DC League of Super-pets

Through Enterteinment Weekly magazine, two new images of DC League of Super-Pets were released, an animated film that will hit theaters in 2022, where the most powerful pets in the world will unite to save the city of Metropolis .

This film will introduce us to the dynamic between Krypto and Ace, and their ways of seeing justice, as mentioned by director Jared Stern.

“Krypto flies over the streets, Ace is from the streets. He is a shelter pet and therefore knows a little more about being a normal dog. His dynamic is to realize that ”.

In the post within EW, the production has confirmed the voice cast that will take part in the film, and the characters they will play.

The League of Superpets voice cast is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto (Superman) and Ace (Batman) respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB (Wonder Woman), Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle (Flash), and Diego Luna as Chip (Green Lantern). Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

Pets: Top 5: DC’s Most Remembered Animals

Source: Enterteinment Weekly

The Justice League responds to its most difficult audience: The Children

The most important heroes of the DC Comics Universe, grouped in the Justice League, answer emails from their biggest fans, the children! A work by Michael Northrop, the bestselling writer and author of TombQuest, beautifully illustrated by artist Gustavo Duarte.

Does Superman ever make mistakes? What was Wonder Woman’s 11th birthday like? Does Aquaman smell like fish? In this new junior graphic novel, iconic heroes are asked questions both big and small, and when they’re not busy saving the world, the Justice League even finds time to answer.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you DC Adventures – Dear Justice League, a compilation of the best children’s questions answered by the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe.

Also being read:

-Teen Titans: Raven, calling out the coolest readers

-Raven, when you don’t want to follow your dad’s path

-Raven shows you that comics are not for children

-Doom Patrol returns with a second season