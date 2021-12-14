Ubisoft has just announced the next expansion for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla officially, which is called “Dawn of Ragnarok”And will take the story of the game to divine scales. This new DLC will be priced at $ 39.99 USD and will arrive on March 10, 2022, available to all owners of the base game. Plus, two Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories are coming tomorrow.

Dawn of Ragnarok, the new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla expansion, is being developed by Ubisoft Sofia and is the most ambitious expansion to date. This DLC kicks off the second year of additional content for AC: Valhalla and introduces us to Eivor accepting his fate as Odin, the Norse God of Battle and Wisdom. Dawn of Ragnarok grants us divine powers to continue our legendary Viking saga. This DLC had been leaked last week.

If you buy the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Between December 13 and April 9, 2022, you’ll get the Twilight Pack, plus immediate access to main game items. Exclusive cosmetics include Dellingr’s Envoy Raven, Havardr Lynx Mount, Twilight Gear Set, and Algurnir Danish Ax Weapon.

In addition, starting tomorrow, December 14, the new stories of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, consisting of two free stories featuring Eivor and Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. This project is led by Ubisoft Quebec in collaboration with Ubisoft Montreal, and intends to answer the question “What happens when two Assassin’s Creed heroes meet?”

To activate the extra story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla You must have reached settlement level 4 and completed the mission “A wise friend”, while to activate the extra story in Assassin’s creed odyssey you need to complete chapter 1 and have reached Megaris. However, it is recommended that Odyssey players finish all three story arcs from the main game to avoid spoilers.