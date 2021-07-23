The screenwriter of Man of steel or The dark knight Nolan explains why DC Comics movies don’t end up working

If you need more proof that Warner Bros. simply doesn’t drink from the original source to adapt to its DC Comics superheroes, look no further, the writer of Man of Steel, David S. Goyer talks about the puzzling studio note he received on the first Zack Snyder movie from the DCEU.

Man of Steel was released in 2013 to mostly positive reviews, although it certainly sparked a lot of debate on social media mainly in regards to the high death count in the film’s final act, feeling that Superman would have pushed the battle away from Metropolis. to avoid so much destruction (the same can be said for the Smallville scene).

However, one part of the Zack Snyder-directed movie that was well received were those comic book-inspired Kryptonian scenes. Krypton world by John Byrne and Mike Mignola released in 2005. The filmmaker spent a lot of time exploring the destruction of the planet, giving Jor-El more screen time than ever before and better explaining what led to Kal-El being sent to Earth.

David S. Goyer wrote the script for the film, and in a long talk with The Hollywood Reporter, revealed a puzzling script note that Warner Bros gave him, gives his opinion on the success of Marvel Studios against DC Comics, reveals what his top Superhero movies are and which one he would like to write. You can read his statements below:

“One note I received was about Man of Steel, where the ending involves Superman using the capsule he arrived in as a child to shoot down General Zod’s ship.”Goyer said. “The note we got from the studio said, ‘You have to change that.’ We ask why. They said, ‘Because if Superman uses that pod and it gets destroyed while saving the city, how is he going to get home to Krypton?’ There was just a long pause and we said, ‘Krypton exploded. Dress for 30 minutes! ‘”.

Yes, the study had such a lack of understanding about Superman that they came to think that he needed a ship to return to Krypton. Leaving aside the fact that the destruction of their planet is a fundamental part of the comics, and that these executives actually saw the planet explode in the movie, and still didn’t get it, it’s easy to see what’s going on in studying for a long time. If we extrapolate it to the rest of the movies you will begin to have a greater understanding of what has been going on in the DC movies. Already Kevin Smith explained in his day some crazy ideas from the studio for a Superman movie that was never made.

Regarding the success of Marvel Studios against DC, the screenwriter said: “I think one of the problems is that Marvel has had consistent leadership for the last 15 years or more, while DC has not. There have been all these changes in terms of who runs DC. That is fundamentally very difficult. It is difficult to move forward when leadership is changing. One of the other things that has made Marvel incredibly successful is that all of its adaptations are true to the original material. Ant-Man feels like Ant-Man. Hulk feels like Hulk. They don’t try to change things. I would say, try to get closer to the original intention. So, it’s having a consistent universe, having constant leadership, and staying true to the original material.“.

To Goyer THR also what superhero movies in his opinion would be worthy of the title of best superhero movie of all time. To which he replied: “I can tell you my top four. The Dark Knight, Logan, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Thor: Ragnarok “.

He also talked about the superhero movie he would like to write “I love the aspects of Jekyll and Hyde that [los creadores de cómics] Peter David and Bruce Jones have done. The current race right now, The Immortal Hulk, I think is fantastic. I think it would be better on television. I like to lean towards the psychological horror and rage of the Hulk as Banner’s expression, his repressed identification. “.

The statements of David S. Goyer make it clear first that many times the creative team of the films are not in control, and that they continually face a tug of war, even more so when studio executives have no idea of ​​the material. source of their adaptations. And even worse when they are unable to understand the story they are being told.

What do you think?