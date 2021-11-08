Actor Dave Bautista reveals the big difference between working on Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy and Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE.

Dave Bautista despite starting his career as a wrestler in the Wwe, he has now made a name for himself in the film industry thanks to roles like Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Scott ward in Army of the Dead, Beast Rabban Harkonnen in DUNE, Sapper morton in Blade Runner 2049 and Hinx in Specter. In a recent interview, he wanted to compare two different ways of dealing with characters in science fiction movies.

“The thing about this DUNE character is that he gave me the opportunity to show a different kind of acting. And that’s what I really love about working with director Denis Villeneuve, I have the opportunity to show myself as a performer in a different light. I’m not just a guy in Guardians of the Galaxy walking around shirtless and saying stupid shit. The role really gives me the opportunity to play these very, very deep characters. So that’s a blessing.

Remember that on different occasions Dave Bautista he has complained that he does not like how it has evolved Drax. Since in the first installment it promised a lot and then it only serves to make a joke and it seems that it has lost focus on its purposes.

He will repeat like Drax three more times.

Even though he is not entirely happy as Drax, we will see Dave Bautista playing this character of Marvel studios in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), also in the Christmas special they are preparing and finally in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Then he will say goodbye to the character of Marvel studios, as there were plans for a spin-off that would star with Mantis (Pom Klementieff) but it seems that Dave Bautista he has no hope of that happening. Meanwhile, he has other interesting projects such as Universe’s Most Wanted, where a group of space criminals escape through a small town in the United States and In the Lost Lands which will star Jovovich mile that she will be a sorceress who travels to the Lost Lands in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf.

But above all, we will see again Dave Butista on DUNE part 2 like the wicked Beast Rabban Harkonnen when the science fiction film is released in 2023. While the films of Marvel studios where the actor has participated can be seen in Disney Plus.