There is no doubt that the fan community of Dark souls and From Software games is one of the most dedicated and passionate in the video game industry. So much so that for five years, users have been celebrating an annual event in Dark Souls 2, the least loved game of the saga due to the absence of Hidetaka Miyazaki and that is precisely why it is the most defended tooth and nail by the staunch of the franchise. Now, in that sense, Dark Souls 2 fans gearing up for another joint pre-Elden Ring event, which will arrive next February.

As a consequence of the launch of the Elden Ring, the organizers of Return to Drangleic (which is the name of this fan event) have been forced to modify the usual calendar and advance the event. Thus, in 2022 it will take place between January 16 and 30. The objective of this event is none other than to create a community around a game that was reviled at the time and that little by little has become a cult work, as is the case with the vast majority of titles that From Software has launched in the last decade.

Dark Souls turns ten and these are the incredible figures of the saga

Return to Drangleic invites players to leave a message “Don’t give up skeleton” next to Majula’s central bonfire to make it known that they are participating, to create a new character and to enjoy Dark Souls 2 from scratch, if possible using the cooperative and PvP features from From Software’s title so that everyone can feel the encouragement of the thousands of fans who will enjoy this video game again next January. Remember that, once this Return to Drangleic is finished, Elden Ring will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms on February 25, 2022.