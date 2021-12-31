The total combined value of treasuries, or assets under management (AUM) for use by decentralized autonomous organizations, increased about 40 times between January and September 2021.

According to data from the DAO statistics platform, DeepDAO, the total AUM of DAO treasuries listed on the platform increased from about $ 380 million in January to a peak of about $ 16 billion in mid-September.

Looking ahead at 2022: ✍️How far and how deep will DAOs go into the mainstream, and into which use cases? ✍️ (When) will DAO treasuries exceed $ 100B? Lots of interesting questions, but together we can BUIDL this! pic.twitter.com/JDEC9JBuHC – DeepDAO.io (@DeepDAO_io) December 30, 2021

As of mid-December, the total AUM has decreased by 28.1% to sit at USD 11.5 billion., dropping a hefty USD 3.6 billion in just the last 30 days.

User participation in DAOs has also increased throughout 2021, with total DAO members and token users of around 1.3 million in December., which represents an increase of 130 times since the beginning of the year.

DeepDAO ranks DAOs from decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap, general-purpose BitDAO, and staking platform Lido Finance as the top three in terms of total treasury value., with USD 2,900 million, USD 2,400 million and USD 602 ​​million each.

Uniswap’s DAO has some 275,000 members who can vote on the project roadmap and maintain governance over the DEX. Uniswap has been the dominant DEX throughout 2021, getting more trading volume than all other DEXs combined, according to Dune Analytics data.

Lido’s DAO governs its platform, and users receive governance rights through the Ethereum-based LDO token. Lido Finance has also exploded in 2021; the total locked value of the platform increased from USD 12.5 million in early January to USD 11,680 million at the end of December. According to data from DeFiLlama, Lido Finance is currently ranked as the 6th highest ranked DeFi platform in terms of TVL.

BitDAO focuses on supporting decentralized projects through any blockchain that are voted on by BIT token holders.

The DAO has around 10,000 members and focuses on proposals related to direct partnerships or exchanges with projects, and opportunities for expansionsuch as the launch of freelance artist guilds, agricultural cooperatives, and ecosystem funds.

DAOs are becoming the digital native dream of the future of work A global movement that is amassing copious amount of capital and has turned into a powerful talent magnet providing alternative to big tech https://t.co/0LxGnRziYN – DeepDAO.io (@DeepDAO_io) December 28, 2021

