Throughout this past summer, there were many media that echoed that Danny DeVito, American actor who played the Penguin in the Batman film directed by Tim Burton, would be the writer of a new story in comic format. That is why it was confirmed that he will debut as a comic book writer in Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant # 1, a new special that will serve as a one-shot as a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of the Penguin on Detective Comics # 48 in 1941.

DeVito teamed up with the artist Dan Mora. Apparently this short story will explore a very unlikely romance between Oswald cobblepot, who is he Penguin and Catwoman. Many readers are skeptical about the final result of the series since it seems a daring proposal and Danny DeVito I’d be a bit of a seasoned writer to do a remarkable job. However, Danny De Vito has explained some details that clarify the concept and the essence of the story:

Call to Michelle and I told him I was doing it. The one that this was a kind of fantasy and is my dream come true. The possibility of making an incredible and impossible romance in equal parts with such a beautiful woman. I mean the couple between Oswald and Selina. She was very excited to find out. I’m very excited. I’ve never done anything like this before, but I’ve always been a huge DC fan.

I love The penguin, I love Oswald. And of course make the movie with Tim Burton it was one of the most remarkable aspects of my career. It was imposed on me at a time when I’ve always been in love with Catwoman. Not only is Oswald in love with Catwoman, but Danny is in love with Michelle pfeiffer. I took the opportunity and the first thing that came to mind was the romance between them.

We must not forget that Catwoman was interpreted by Michelle pfeiffer in the same movie of Batman returns. He also explained that the coronavirus pandemic conditioned him when doing this new work and that logically there is much of the pandemic in history.

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant # 1 It is now available.