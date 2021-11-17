Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to reunite to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter

The cast of Harry Potter will be reunited for a new project, with the aim of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film

Harry, Ron and Hermione return to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter’. In other words, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will meet again in the special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’, which will arrive on HBO Max on January 1, and in which there will be interviews and confessions of the trio protagonists to remember how two decades ago, the story of the boy who survived enchanted an entire generation.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to reunite to celebrate 20 years of the film

But the three protagonists will not be the only ones to appear in this special, since several members of the cast of the eight films that the saga had between 2001 and 2011 will join the celebration, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, Chris Columbus, and many more.

“It’s been an incredible journey from the beginning with the ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ movie. Witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least, “Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros, told Deadline.

“This retrospective is a tribute to all those who felt this cultural phenomenon, from the great cast and crew who gave themselves body and soul to the production of this extraordinary film franchise to those passionate fans who continue to keep alive the spirit of the Magic World 20 years later, ”he continued.

This special anniversary, due to the way it will be executed, is very reminiscent of other special meetings that were held on HBO Max such as with the cast of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ or with the protagonists of the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’. A magical way to enter 2022.

