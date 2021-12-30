The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally promises great emotions. The toughest raid in the world repeats in Saudi Arabia, with a route that renounces the dreaded ‘Empty Quarter’, but that will continue to be just as demanding. As if this were not enough, the Dakar begins a new stage under the slogan ‘Dakar Future’, opening its doors wide to electrification. This draws an interesting duel in cars and trucks, especially with the debut of Audi with a revolutionary 4×4 hybrid prototype. With interesting duels for victory in each of the categories of this Dakar, one of the great attractions will be to see if the new mobility concept can beat established combustion engines. Meanwhile, the motorcycle category draws a new passionate duel with a large number of candidates for the ‘Touareg’.

Teledeporte, Eurosport, Esport3 and Red Bull TV will be in charge of bringing to all Spanish homes what happens in the Dakar Rally Through the usual summaries of the race, although at Motor.es you can be informed promptly of everything that happens in the test. Teledeporte maintains the model used in previous editions, with connections in the thematic channel at the end of each stage in its ‘TDP Club’ and ‘TDP Connection’ spaces, as well as on its ‘RTVE Play’ web portal. As a main course, Teledeporte will broadcast the summary of each stage from January 1 to 14 starting at 10:00 p.m.. The daily space that hosts the summaries will be presented by Marc Martín and will feature first-rate guests and connections with the race bivouac.

Eurosport will also broadcast a daily program with a summary of each stage lasting half an hour that will take place between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm, a schedule that may vary according to the needs of the chain. Eurosport 2 will offer a retransmission between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.. For its part, Catalan regional television will repeat one more year with your daily program on Esport3. This space will be directed by Noel Rodríguez and will have the collaboration of Marc Guasch and Xavi Guillén. Its starting time will be around 8:45 p.m.. Esport3 will also make an ‘express’ connection at noon, around 3:30 pm. Finally, and for the great involvement that Red Bull has in the race, with its sponsorship of drivers and teams, Red Bull TV also has remarkable programming. In 2021, this platform published the daily summaries of the Dakar around 7pm.