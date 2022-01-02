Following the dispute over the prologue that served as the starting gun for the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally, the pilots have traveled the almost 600 kilometers of link between the cities of Jeddah and Ha’il to take part in the traditional departure ceremony. Already at the point from which the first real stage of the test will start tomorrow, one by one the pilots have marched through the starting podium where they have received the support of the new FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem, and the representatives of the Saudi federation present there.

This ceremony is expected every year by the runners who see their dream of participating in the toughest raid in the world fulfilled., especially for those who dispute the test for the first time. However, it is the last chance to enjoy the experience of participating in it and receive the support of the fans without the tension and fatigue that will accompany them in the coming days. Hopefully these moments have been especially exciting for local rider Yazeed Al-Rahji. The Saudi racer aspires to play a good role in the car category and bring it to the fans of his country.

The start ceremony has already been held under the special security measures adopted by the organization of the rally after the incident suffered on December 29 by the French pilot Phillipe Boutron. A vehicle occupied by six people from the Sodicars Racing team came to a sudden stop in an explosion near the Donatello Hotel in Jeddah. Five of the occupants were unharmed, while Boutron suffered important injuries to his legs that have required his passage through the operating room. He is currently recovering from his injuries as he prepares for his return to France.

The Saudi police immediately went to the place where the events occurred and have been investigating the possible causes of the incident since then. For now it is unknown what could have caused the explosion of the vehicle and no hypothesis has been ruled out, including that it may be a malicious act. Thus, the promoter of the event has decided to reinforce security around the hotels and the camp where the participants and members of the organization are concentrated. Despite the increase in these security measures, for the moment both the development of the prologue and the preparations for the first stage have proceeded normally.