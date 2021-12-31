Dakar 2022: Guide, route, participants and keys

Motor.es opens the doors of Dakar 2022 so you don’t miss any detail of the toughest raid in the world. With our ‘Guide to the Dakar 2022’ You will be able to consult the route, the list of entries, the list of Spanish participants or the clear favorites to achieve victory in the first edition of the test held in Saudi Arabia. You can also keep in mind the available television coverage and the content generated around the first big event of the year. The passion of the Dakar has conquered us one more year and that is why we invite you to follow it live with us.

Route and stages

ASO has managed to shape a 12-stage tour

which will take place between January 1 and 14, with a rest day in Ha’il on the 9th. The drivers and teams competing in this Dakar will have to travel 7,646 kilometers, with a total of 4,767 kilometers in direct fight against the clock. The route has nothing in common with the 2020 route. In fact, ASO has put its emphasis on discovering new places, since the sections of each stage are unpublished. Also, in order to slow down and reduce risks, ASO has limited the number of fast tracks.

As a brief summary, the Dakar 2022 starts this January 1 in Jeddah with a short prologue stage that will allow defining the starting order of the first stage. The first two days of competition will serve as an appetizer for the marathon stage, between the day of January 3 and 4. The race will settle around Riyadh at the close of the fourth stage, drawing two looping stages before the rest day at this location. The second half of the race is drawn by unprecedented regions of the country and a great alternation of surfaces. The final fireworks of the Dakar comes with the eleventh stage, the most difficult for David Castera. There will be no truce before reaching Jeddah on the last stage.

Dakar 2022 route stage by stage

Date Beginning Final Route Links (edit) Special Keys Foreword:

01/01/22 Jeddah Ha’il 834 km. 815 km. 19 km. ‘Top 10’ chooses starting position for the first stage. Stage 1:

01/02/22 Ha’il Ha’il 546 km. 212 km. 334 km. Mountainous tracks. Also dose of sand. Stage 2:

01/03/22 Ha’il Al Artawiyah 585 km. 246 km. 339 km. First part of the marathon stage. First dunes. Stage 3:

01/04/22 Al Artawiyah Al qaisumah 554 km. 186 km. 368 km. Second part of the marathon stage. Changes of rhythm. Stage 4:

01/05/22 Al qaisumah Riyadh 707 km. 242 km. 465 km. The longest stage of the rally. Different surfaces. Stage 5:

01/06/22 Riyadh Riyadh 563 km. 215 km. 348 km. 80 kilometers of dunes to finish the stage. Stage 6:

01/07/22 Riyadh Riyadh 635 km. 214 km. 421 km. Navigation, dunes and fast tracks. Explosive combination. Break:

01/08/22 Riyadh – – – – Rest day Stage 7:

01/09/22 Riyadh Al Dawadimi 700 km. 299 km. 401 km. Unpublished area. Dunes and lots of navigation. Stage 8:

01/10/22 Al Dawadimi Wadi Ad Dawasir 828 km. 434 km. 394 km. Sands and dunes. Long and extremely tough day. Stage 9:

01/11/22 Wadi Ad Dawasir Wadi Ad Dawasir 490 km. 203 km. 287 km. Mountains and tracks. Little sand, a lot of stone. Stage 10:

01/12/22 Wadi Ad Dawasir Bisha 757 km. 383 km. 374 km. Day of many tracks and little navigation. Very high speeds. Stage 11:

01/13/22 Bisha Bisha 500 km. 155 km. 345 km. The most difficult stage of the Dakar. Dunes of all kinds. Stage 12:

01/14/22 Bisha Jeddah 676 km. 513 km. 163 km. No options to relax. There are still dangers.

Participants

714 participants will compete in the Dakar 2021, divided into a total of 415 vehicles. Although the figures have varied slightly due to the last minute casualties due to COVID-19 and the ASO protocol in the face of the closure of borders in Saudi Arabia, the toughest rally-raid in the world will once again have a large enrollment. In the latest figures recorded before the start of the rally, in this Dakar 143 motorcycles, 21 quads, 97 cars, 99 ‘Side by Side’ and 55 trucks meet, in addition to the classic vehicles that will compete in parallel to the rally in the new ‘Dakar Classic’ category.

Among the participants appear a total of 62 Spanish riders, pilots and co-drivers, in an enrollment slightly lower than that registered in 2021. The ‘Spanish armada’ has options to victory in almost every category. In fact, of the 16 ‘riders’ competing in Saudi Arabia, there are several Spanish riders who will be among the stars of the race. For its part, 46 Spaniards will compete with a car, ‘Side by Side’ or truck. All these drivers, co-drivers and mechanics are divided into 35 vehicles, specifically eight cars, a light prototype, twelve ‘Side by Side’ and five trucks. Several of them are favorites to win.

Audi Sport is the new actor of the Dakar with its hybrid 4×4 prototype.

TV

Teledeporte and Eurosport are the reference channels to follow the Dakar 2021 on television. The presence of Esport 3 in Catalonia and the increasingly complete commitment of Red bull tv Through the internet they offer interesting alternatives to fans. The offer of Teledeporte It consists of a daily program from January 1 to 14 with information on each stage that will begin at around 10:00 p.m. In addition, there will be teaser connections at ‘TDP Club’ at noon and ‘TDP Connection’.

The main course of Teledeporte will be the daily program presented by Marc Martín, program with more than an hour duration and where the first-rate guests are never absent. Eurosport will offer a half-hour summary of each stage between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with replacement at Europort 2 between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. For its part, Esport 3 he will repeat one more year with his daily summaries. The Catalan television program will be directed by Noel Rodríguez, will last more than an hour and will be broadcast at 8:45 p.m. In addition, there will be previous connections. The offer is completed by Red Bull TV. The firm has prepared a remarkable schedule with a daily summary program that begins at 7:00 p.m.

The Dakar 2021 in numbers

8,384 kilometers of rally.

4,358 kilometers against the clock.

3000 people live together in the bivouac.

+1,500 hours of television.

714 participants.

415 vehicles.

190 countries with televised signal.

143 motorcycles.

120 newcomers

99 ‘Side by Side’.

96 cars.

80% unpublished tour.

70 medical professionals.

67 legendary drivers.

55 trucks

+50 cargo trucks accompany the race.

49 nationalities represented.

44 editions.

32 ‘riders’ run without assistance.

30 countries have visited the Dakar with Saudi Arabia.

21 quads.

12 stages.

10 helicopters follow the race.

10% drop in registrants.

1 country, Saudi Arabia.

Honda or KTM? The eternal fight may not be a matter of two and involve more brands.