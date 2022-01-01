The 44th edition of the Dakar day by day. The toughest raid in the world is being held for the third time in Saudi Arabia, although the route designed by ASO promises great emotions in a completely unknown terrain for all participants as it does not have the ‘Empty Quarter’. Check the chronicles of each stage, the curious stories so common from the Dakar, the statements of the most outstanding drivers and the classifications of each category.

Previous information

The Dakar 2022 starts in Jeddah and does so with the traditional acts prior to the test, repeating the format compared to last year. Once the technical and administrative checks have been passed, the drivers and co-drivers will play a short prologue. From there, all the members of the Dakar caravan will have a very long connection to Ha’il. The best will be able to choose starting order for the first stage.